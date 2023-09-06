Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple, Google, Nvidia and other tech giants are considering buying Arm shares

September 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Chip design firm Arm said in a Tuesday filing that Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Nvidia and other technology companies are interested in buying up to $735 million in its shares as it seeks to go public on Nasdaq. The investments might not happen, but the fact that these companies are considering them underlines the importance of Arm, whose designs are used for processors in data center servers, consumer devices and industrial products.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. China’s exports drop by 8.8% in August as trade slump persists
  2. Apple and Arm sign deal for chip technology that goes beyond 2040
  3. Apple buying Disney would be a storybook ending for Iger, but fairy tales aren’t real
  4. Interest rate rises up hedge fund performance pressure
  5. Private Equity Firm Prime Group Charged for Inadequate Disclosure of Fees

Search


Categories