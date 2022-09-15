Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SS&C aligns global fund administration and servicing under the SS&C GlobeOp brand; appoints new head

September 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) SS&C Technologies Holdings has appointed Bhagesh Malde to lead its newly combined global fund administration and servicing business. The new group will continue to operate as SS&C GlobeOp and brings together SS&C’s hedge fund administration, private markets administration, middle office, and insurance global servicing capabilities. 

