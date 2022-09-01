Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia stock falls after U.S. government restricts chip sales to China

September 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia shares fell 6.5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. government is restricting sales in China. In a filing with the SEC, Nvidia said the U.S. government told the company on Aug. 26, about a new license requirement for future exports to China, including Hong Kong, to reduce the risk that the products may be used by the Chinese military.

