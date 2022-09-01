(CNBC) Nvidia shares fell 6.5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. government is restricting sales in China. In a filing with the SEC, Nvidia said the U.S. government told the company on Aug. 26, about a new license requirement for future exports to China, including Hong Kong, to reduce the risk that the products may be used by the Chinese military.
Nvidia stock falls after U.S. government restricts chip sales to China
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.