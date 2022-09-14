Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation isn’t just about fuel costs anymore, as price increases broaden across the economy

September 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For the better part of a year, the inflation narrative among many economists and policymakers was that it was essentially a food and fuel problem. Once supply chains eased and gas prices abated, the thinking went, that would help lower food costs and in turn ease price pressures across the economy. August’s consumer price index numbers, however, tested that narrative severely, with broadening increases indicating now that inflation could be more persistent and entrenched than previously thought.

