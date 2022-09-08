Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

CFTC fines Natixis $2.8m for failing to supervise derivatives trading desks

September 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued an order filing and settling charges against Natixis, requiting the  global bank and swap dealer to pay a $2.8 million penalty for failure to diligently supervise traders on the bank’s New York-based Interest Rate Derivatives Desk (IRD Desk) and its Equity Derivatives Flow and Solution Trading Desk (FAST Desk). 

