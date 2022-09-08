(Hedgeweek) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued an order filing and settling charges against Natixis, requiting the global bank and swap dealer to pay a $2.8 million penalty for failure to diligently supervise traders on the bank’s New York-based Interest Rate Derivatives Desk (IRD Desk) and its Equity Derivatives Flow and Solution Trading Desk (FAST Desk).
CFTC fines Natixis $2.8m for failing to supervise derivatives trading desks
