The rise of OpenAI and Microsoft’s $13 billion bet on the AI startup

August 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI gained popularity in late 2022 after releasing ChatGPT, a chatbot that can answer user questions in a manner that sounds like a human. The company also has tools that can generate images and videos from text prompts. OpenAI now reportedly generates annual revenue of $3.4 billion, and has notable customers, including PwC, Moderna and Estée Lauder. Microsoft has invested about $13 billion into the AI startup.

