Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch up with all eyes on Powell’s key Jackson Hole speech: Live updates

August 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose on Friday morning as traders await an all-important policy speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for any guidance on future rate cuts. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.34% and 0.56%, respectively. The Fed chairman, set to speak at 10 a.m. ET from the central bank’s annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

