(CNBC) Stock futures rose on Friday morning as traders await an all-important policy speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for any guidance on future rate cuts. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.34% and 0.56%, respectively. The Fed chairman, set to speak at 10 a.m. ET from the central bank’s annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Stock futures inch up with all eyes on Powell’s key Jackson Hole speech: Live updates
