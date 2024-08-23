(CNBC) Stock futures rose on Friday morning as traders await an all-important policy speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for any guidance on future rate cuts. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.34% and 0.56%, respectively. The Fed chairman, set to speak at 10 a.m. ET from the central bank’s annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

