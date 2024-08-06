Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

San Francisco Fed President Daly sees interest rate cuts coming as labor market weakens

August 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Monday said she expects that interest rates will be cut later this year but declined to provide a timetable or the extent to which the central bank will ease. “Policy adjustments will be necessary in the coming quarter. How much that needs to be done and when it needs to take place, I think that’s going to depend a lot on the incoming information.”

