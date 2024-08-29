Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Salesforce beats earnings estimates, CFO Amy Weaver to step down

August 29, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Salesforce shares rose 4% in extended trading on Wednesday after the business software maker reported robust fiscal second-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year profit outlook. The company also said Amy Weaver, its chief financial officer, will step down. She will remain at the company as the CFO until a successor is appointed and, after that, will stay on as an advisor.

