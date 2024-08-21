Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Recent volatility spike was a ‘huge overreaction,’ but expect more ahead, UBS strategist says

August 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) This spike in volatility was a “huge overreaction,” Gerry Fowler, head of European equity strategy and global derivative strategy at UBS on Tuesday. UBS had been expecting volatility levels to increase from levels seen earlier in the year, he explained, as historically, the combination of declining nominal GDP, interest rate cuts and uncertainty about the jobs market has boosted volatility.  

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures climb as Wall Street awaits Fed minutes: Live updates
  2. Equiniti, formerly known as American Stock Transfer Charged after losing $6.6m in client funds
  3. Digital assets funds see minor inflows of $30m
  4. Target will report earnings before the bell. Here’s what to expect
  5. CTAs moving back into Japanese equities, says JP Morgan

Search


Categories