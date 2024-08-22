Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed minutes point to ‘likely’ rate cut coming in September

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials at their July meeting moved closer to a long-awaited interest rate reduction, but stopped short while indicating that a September cut had grown increasingly probable, minutes released Wednesday showed. “The vast majority” of participants at the July 30-31 meeting “observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting.”

