(CNBC) Elliott Management will launch a proxy fight at Southwest Airlines, and intends to nominate as many as 10 directors to the company’s 15-person board, the activist said Tuesday evening, a long-expected move following weeks of back and forth between the airline and the investor. Elliott plans to call a special meeting, rather than waiting for the company’s annual shareholder meeting.
