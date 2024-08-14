Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elliott readies Southwest proxy fight, will nominate 10 directors

August 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Elliott Management will launch a proxy fight at Southwest Airlines, and intends to nominate as many as 10 directors to the company’s 15-person board, the activist said Tuesday evening, a long-expected move following weeks of back and forth between the airline and the investor. Elliott plans to call a special meeting, rather than waiting for the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

