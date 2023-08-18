(CNBC) David Ferrucci, a prominent artificial intelligence researcher who led the team that created IBM Watson, has raised nearly $60 million for his AI startup called Elemental Cognition, according to a regulatory filing. The filing on Thursday says the company sold $59.95 million worth of equity to 17 investors and plans to raise another $5.75 million.
The scientist behind IBM Watson has raised $60 million for his AI startup in New York
