The scientist behind IBM Watson has raised $60 million for his AI startup in New York

August 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) David Ferrucci, a prominent artificial intelligence researcher who led the team that created IBM Watson, has raised nearly $60 million for his AI startup called Elemental Cognition, according to a regulatory filing. The filing on Thursday says the company sold $59.95 million worth of equity to 17 investors and plans to raise another $5.75 million.

