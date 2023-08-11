Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech investors face ‘new era’ of China restrictions after Biden order limits funding in A.I., chips

August 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Biden administration’s executive order restricting U.S. private equity and venture capital investments in Chinese technology finally landed on Wednesday. For U.S. tech investors who’d already grown wary of the budding cross-Pacific rivalry, the ruling is the clearest signal yet that the world’s second-biggest economy is off limits.

