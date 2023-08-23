Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors look ahead to next batch of corporate earnings: Live updates

August 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors awaited on the latest crop of corporate earnings reports from well-known names including Nvidia. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 22 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also each climbed 0.1%. Retail stocks had been weak in Tuesday’s session, but Urban Outfitters shares were more than 5% higher in extended trading on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly report.

