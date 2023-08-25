Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell’s pivotal speech Friday could see a marked shift from what he’s done in the past

August 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In this year’s iteration, many expect the central bank leader to change his stance so that he hits the ball pretty much down the middle. With inflation decelerating and the economy still on solid ground, Powell may feel less of a need to guide the public and financial markets and instead go for more of a call-‘em-as-we-see-’em posture toward monetary policy.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Enhances the Regulation of Private Fund Advisers
  2. 31% of investors are OK with using artificial intelligence as their advisor
  3. Powell’s pivotal speech Friday could see a marked shift from what he’s done in the past
  4. Stock futures are little changed as investors await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech: Live updates
  5. Nvidia earnings scare away AMD, Intel investors as legacy chipmakers lose ground in AI

Search


Categories