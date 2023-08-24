Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia’s blowout earnings report shows chipmaker is gobbling up all the profit in AI

August 24, 2023

(CNBC) Nvidia’s overall sales grew 171% on an annual basis to $13.51 billion in its second fiscal quarter, which ended July 30, the company announced Wednesday. Not only is it selling a bunch of AI chips, but they’re more profitable, too: The company’s gross margin expanded over 25 percentage points versus the same quarter last year to 71.2% — incredible for a physical product.

