(CNBC) Developers in the world of artificial intelligence can’t get enough of Nvidia’s processors. Demand is so strong that the company said late Wednesday that revenue in the current quarter will jump 170% to roughly $16 billion. Nvidia shares rose more than 2% on Thursday before slumping towards the end of the day to finish flat and miss a record close, while the broader market had a rough day.
