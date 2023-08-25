Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia earnings scare away AMD, Intel investors as legacy chipmakers lose ground in AI

August 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Developers in the world of artificial intelligence can’t get enough of Nvidia’s processors. Demand is so strong that the company said late Wednesday that revenue in the current quarter will jump 170% to roughly $16 billion. Nvidia shares rose more than 2% on Thursday before slumping towards the end of the day to finish flat and miss a record close, while the broader market had a rough day.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Enhances the Regulation of Private Fund Advisers
  2. 31% of investors are OK with using artificial intelligence as their advisor
  3. Powell’s pivotal speech Friday could see a marked shift from what he’s done in the past
  4. Stock futures are little changed as investors await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech: Live updates
  5. Nvidia earnings scare away AMD, Intel investors as legacy chipmakers lose ground in AI

Search


Categories