MFA requests comment period extension on SEC’s conflict of interest proposals

August 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) A coalition of alternative investment industry groups including Managed Funds Association (MFA) and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) has submitted a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting a 60-day extension to the comment period for the proposed rules on conflicts of interest associated with the use of predictive data analytics by broker-dealers and investment advisers.

