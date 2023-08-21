(Hedgeweek) A coalition of alternative investment industry groups including Managed Funds Association (MFA) and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) has submitted a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting a 60-day extension to the comment period for the proposed rules on conflicts of interest associated with the use of predictive data analytics by broker-dealers and investment advisers.
MFA requests comment period extension on SEC’s conflict of interest proposals
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.