Meta’s stock just wrapped up its ninth straight monthly gain as Wall Street cheers cost cuts

August 1, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A year ago, Meta’s stock was in the midst of a nosedive as Wall Street grew concerned that threats to the business were increasingly existential. But after Mark Zuckerberg’s company, formerly known as Facebook, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results last week and issued optimistic guidance, Meta shares jumped to their highest since early 2022.

