(CNBC) A year ago, Meta’s stock was in the midst of a nosedive as Wall Street grew concerned that threats to the business were increasingly existential. But after Mark Zuckerberg’s company, formerly known as Facebook, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results last week and issued optimistic guidance, Meta shares jumped to their highest since early 2022.
Meta’s stock just wrapped up its ninth straight monthly gain as Wall Street cheers cost cuts
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.