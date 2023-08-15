(CNBC) Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said he couldn’t imagine returning to his old firm, disputing a news report that said Blankfein offered to return in some capacity. The New York Times piece “misquoted” the former executive, Blankfein told CNBC Monday in a phone conversation. The Times reported Friday that Blankfein told his successor, David Solomon, in a June phone call that he was growing impatient with the firm’s progress.
