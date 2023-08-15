Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Lloyd Blankfein says he ‘can’t imagine’ returning to Goldman Sachs

August 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said he couldn’t imagine returning to his old firm, disputing a news report that said Blankfein offered to return in some capacity. The New York Times piece “misquoted” the former executive, Blankfein told CNBC Monday in a phone conversation. The Times reported Friday that Blankfein told his successor, David Solomon, in a June phone call that he was growing impatient with the firm’s progress.

