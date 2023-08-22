Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Arm files for Nasdaq listing, as SoftBank aims to sell shares in chip designer it bought for $32 billion

August 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Arm, the chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank, filed for a Nasdaq listing on Monday, positioning itself to go public during a historically slow period for tech IPOs. The company wants to trade under the ticker symbol “ARM.” Arm reported $524 million in net income on $2.68 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023, which ended in March, according to the filing. Arm’s 2023 revenue was slightly down from the company’s 2022 sales of $2.7 billion.

