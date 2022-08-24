(CNBC) A whistleblower’s complaint that Twitter misled federal regulators about the company’s security risks could provide Elon Musk with fresh ammunition in his bid to get out of buying the company for $44 billion. Until now, Musk’s legal showdown with Twitter has primarily centered around claims that the company misled the billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform.
Twitter whistleblower could help Musk by adding ‘volatility’ to legal battle
