Twitter whistleblower could help Musk by adding ‘volatility’ to legal battle

August 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A whistleblower’s complaint that Twitter misled federal regulators about the company’s security risks could provide Elon Musk with fresh ammunition in his bid to get out of buying the company for $44 billion. Until now, Musk’s legal showdown with Twitter has primarily centered around claims that the company misled the billionaire about the number of bot and spam accounts on its platform.

