Nvidia says gaming market conditions are ‘challenging,’ Q3 forecast misses

August 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia reported second quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share. The report is in line with Nvidia’s preliminary earnings two weeks ago. The chipmaker warned that it would miss Wall Street estimates and that growth had slowed significantly because of disappointing gaming sales driven by macroeconomic conditions. It also warned its gross margin would drop.

