Liquid alts continued to provide returns in Q2 despite market turbulence

August 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Hedge funds and liquid alts strategies continued to provide investors with a significant source of portfolio diversification and returns in Q2 despite public market turbulence. Multi-asset manager equity exposure has dropped to less than 32% (three percentage points below the long-term average) while exposure to fixed income and other diversifiers has risen to 68%

