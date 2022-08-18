Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed sees interest rate hikes continuing until inflation eases substantially

August 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials at their July meeting indicated they likely would not consider pulling back on interest rate hikes until inflation came down substantially, according to minutes from the session released Wednesday. During a meeting in which the central bank approved a 0.75 percentage point rate hike, policymakers expressed resolve to bring down inflation that is running well above the Fed’s desired 2% level.

