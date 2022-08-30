(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell proclaimed Friday that the central bank has an “unconditional” responsibility to ease inflation and expressed confidence that it will “get the job done.” But a paper released at the same Jackson Hole, Wyoming, summit where Powell spoke suggests policymakers can’t do the job by themselves and actually could make matters worse with aggressive interest rate increases.
Fed rate hikes won’t bring down inflation as long as government spending stays high, paper says
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.