(CNBC) When computer screens went blue worldwide on Friday, flights were grounded, hotel check-ins became impossible, and freight deliveries were brought to a stand-still. Businesses resorted to paper and pen. And initial suspicions landed on some sort of cyberterrorist attack. The reality, however, was much more mundane: a botched software update from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.
The CrowdStrike fail and next global IT meltdown already in the making
