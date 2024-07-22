Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The CrowdStrike fail and next global IT meltdown already in the making

July 22, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When computer screens went blue worldwide on Friday, flights were grounded, hotel check-ins became impossible, and freight deliveries were brought to a stand-still. Businesses resorted to paper and pen. And initial suspicions landed on some sort of cyberterrorist attack. The reality, however, was much more mundane: a botched software update from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

