(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest earnings reports and readied for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision coming Wednesday afternoon. Futures tied to the broad index advanced 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 0.5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176 points, or 0.4%.
