Salesforce shareholders reject compensation plan for CEO Marc Benioff, other top execs

July 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Salesforce investors voted against the company’s compensation plan for top executives, after shareholder advisory groups raised concerns about equity awards granted to CEO Marc Benioff. According to a regulatory filing on Monday, the resolution to approve the compensation received 339.3 million votes in favor and 404.8 million against at the annual meeting held on Thursday.

