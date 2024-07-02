(CNBC) Salesforce investors voted against the company’s compensation plan for top executives, after shareholder advisory groups raised concerns about equity awards granted to CEO Marc Benioff. According to a regulatory filing on Monday, the resolution to approve the compensation received 339.3 million votes in favor and 404.8 million against at the annual meeting held on Thursday.
Salesforce shareholders reject compensation plan for CEO Marc Benioff, other top execs
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.