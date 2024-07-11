(CNBC) A widely anticipated inflation report on Thursday may solidify expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in coming months. The consumer price index, or CPI, report for June is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Recent economic releases have suggested that inflation and economic growth are both cooling, including last week’s report that unemployment in June ticked up to 4.1%.
Key inflation report looms on Thursday as traders grow more confident in Fed rate cut
