(CNBC) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to have given the green light for exchange-traded funds that hold ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. Trading is expected to begin as soon as Tuesday. Several fund issuers submitted additional registration statements Monday afternoon, and exchanges have given notice that the funds will trade on Tuesday, indicating that the SEC has signed off on the funds.
