Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ether ETFs appear set to launch on Tuesday, six months after massive debut for bitcoin funds

July 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to have given the green light for exchange-traded funds that hold ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. Trading is expected to begin as soon as Tuesday. Several fund issuers submitted additional registration statements Monday afternoon, and exchanges have given notice that the funds will trade on Tuesday, indicating that the SEC has signed off on the funds.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors await key earnings reports: Live updates
  2. Former hedge fund trader jailed over role in major stock manipulation scheme
  3. Wiz walks away from $23 billion deal with Google, will pursue IPO
  4. General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell
  5. Hedge funds makes biggest cut in yen shorts in over a decade

Search


Categories