Activist Elliott reportedly has a significant stake in Starbucks,

July 22, 2024

(CNBC) Elliott Management has taken a significant stake in coffee chain Starbucks and is engaging with management to find ways to improve the company’s share price. Elliott is one of the most prolific activist investors and one of the largest hedge funds in the world. The firm has taken up a number of sizable positions in recent months, including stakes at Southwest,SoftBank,Johnson Controls and Texas Instruments.

