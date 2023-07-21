Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Victims want Morgan Stanley to answer for ex-financial advisor’s Ponzi scheme

July 21, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A former Morgan Stanley financial advisor has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after admitting he ran a $7 million Ponzi scheme at the firm for more than a decade. But even though the scam targeted Morgan Stanley clients and the advisor admitted using a Morgan Stanley product to carry it out, the firm has fought efforts to hold it responsible.

