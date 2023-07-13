Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Viasat stock plunges after company discloses malfunction in new satellite

July 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Viasat’s stock dropped in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company disclosed its most recently launched communications satellite suffered a malfunction. The Carlsbad, California-based company said an “unexpected event occurred” while deploying the reflector of its Viasat-3 Americas satellite “that may materially impact” performance. The satellite launched successfully in April on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

