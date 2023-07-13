(CNBC) Viasat’s stock dropped in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company disclosed its most recently launched communications satellite suffered a malfunction. The Carlsbad, California-based company said an “unexpected event occurred” while deploying the reflector of its Viasat-3 Americas satellite “that may materially impact” performance. The satellite launched successfully in April on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
Viasat stock plunges after company discloses malfunction in new satellite
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.