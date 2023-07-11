(CNBC) User traffic on Twitter has slowed since the launch of Metas text-based platform Threads, which has already surpassed 100 million sign-ups since its debut last week. Threads launched in the U.S. on Wednesday and is being touted by Meta executives like Instagram chief Adam Mosseri as a more positive “public square” for communities “that never really embraced Twitter.” So far, users seem to be on board.
Twitter traffic is ‘tanking’ as Meta’s Threads hits 100 million users
