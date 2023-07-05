(CNBC) Skype is not what it was. You may or may not have noticed. The voice, video and messaging app became a hit in the 2000s by letting people talk with friends and family members without paying long-distance fees. In 2005 eBay bought it. That deal didn’t work out as planned, and an investor group led by Silver Lake purchased a majority stake. Microsoft then stepped in, shelling out $8.5 billion for the company in 2011

To read this article: