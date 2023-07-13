Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures tick up after S&P 500 notches highest close since April 2022: Live updates

July 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level in over a year. Markets also looked ahead to another key inflation reading. Disney shares added nearly 1% in extended trading after the entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026, two years longer than planned.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.2%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or about 0.1%.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Inflation rose just 0.2% in June, less than expected as consumers get a break from price increases
  2. Traditional hedge funds grow more crypto cautious
  3. Stock futures tick up after S&P 500 notches highest close since April 2022: Live updates
  4. Ex-Citadel PM launches healthcare-focused hedge fund with $275m
  5. DIFC teams with AIMA as five additional hedge funds set up shop in Q2

Search


Categories