(CNBC) Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after the S&P 500 closed at its highest level in over a year. Markets also looked ahead to another key inflation reading. Disney shares added nearly 1% in extended trading after the entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026, two years longer than planned.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.2%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or about 0.1%.

