Stock futures climb ahead of a key inflation data week for Wall Street and the kickoff of second-quarter earnings season

July 10, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures ticked up on Sunday evening as investors prepare for a slate of inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday and brace for the start of the second-quarter earnings season. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100futures climbed 0.01% while S&P 500 futures gained about 0.1%.

