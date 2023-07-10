(CNBC) Stock futures ticked up on Sunday evening as investors prepare for a slate of inflation data on Wednesday and Thursday and brace for the start of the second-quarter earnings season. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100futures climbed 0.01% while S&P 500 futures gained about 0.1%.
Stock futures climb ahead of a key inflation data week for Wall Street and the kickoff of second-quarter earnings season
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.