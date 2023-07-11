Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as traders look ahead to key inflation data: Live updates

July 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday after the major averages snapped a three-day decline. S&P 500 futures were little changed. Nasdaq-100 futures nudged higher by 0.07%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up by 0.03%. Investors are coming off a positive session for the major averages. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 209.52 points, or 0.62%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, rising just 0.18%

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. The American banking landscape is on the cusp of a seismic shift. Expect more pain to come
  2. CFTC Charges Alleged Bitcoin Seller and Former Attorney with Multi-Million Dollar Bitcoin Fraud, Imposes Over $5 Million in Restitution
  3. Stock futures are little changed as traders look ahead to key inflation data: Live updates
  4. Hedge funds go net short US dollar for first time since March
  5. Microsoft confirms more job cuts on top of 10,000 layoffs announced in January

Search


Categories