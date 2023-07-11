(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday after the major averages snapped a three-day decline. S&P 500 futures were little changed. Nasdaq-100 futures nudged higher by 0.07%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up by 0.03%. Investors are coming off a positive session for the major averages. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 209.52 points, or 0.62%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, rising just 0.18%

To read this article: