(CNBC) New York City mayor Eric Adams has reportedly pledged to correct his annual financial disclosure form filed with the Conflicts of Interest Board, after failing to report his cryptocurrency holdings. When asked whether he held any security, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies with a market value of $1,000 or more, the mayor responded “no” in his filing.
NYC mayor Eric Adams to update disclosure form after failing to report crypto holdings, report says
