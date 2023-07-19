Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft closes at record after revealing pricing for new A.I. subscription

July 19, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Microsoft shares closed at a record Tuesday after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service. The stock jumped 4%, closing at $359.49. It’s now up about 50% for the year. The prior record came on June 15, when the stock closed at $348.10. Microsoft’s Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company’s popular Office products such as Word, Excel and Teams.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Legendary Partners, LLC and Its President Charged with Fraud Targeting Elderly Investors
  2. Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts a seventh straight day of gains: Live updates
  3. Hedge funds to benefit from Credit Suisse CDS ruling
  4. Microsoft closes at record after revealing pricing for new A.I. subscription
  5. Morgan Stanley beats estimates on record wealth management revenue

Search


Categories