(CNBC) Microsoft shares closed at a record Tuesday after the company announced pricing for its new Microsoft 365 artificial intelligence subscription service. The stock jumped 4%, closing at $359.49. It’s now up about 50% for the year. The prior record came on June 15, when the stock closed at $348.10. Microsoft’s Copilot subscription service adds AI to the company’s popular Office products such as Word, Excel and Teams.

