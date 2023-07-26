Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Lawsuit accuses billionaire Leon Black of raping autistic teenager at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse

July 26, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday accused Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, of raping a then-16-year-old girl with autism in 2002 at the Manhattan townhouse of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit alleges the unidentified plaintiff had been trafficked to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who in late 2021 was convicted of procuring underage girls for Epstein.

