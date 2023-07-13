Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Inflation rose just 0.2% in June, less than expected as consumers get a break from price increases

July 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation fell to its lowest annual rate in more than two years during June, the product both of some deceleration in costs and easy comparisons against a time when price increases were running at a more than 40-year high. The consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased 3% from a year ago, which is the lowest level since March 2021. On a monthly basis, the index, which measures a broad swath of prices for goods and services, rose 0.2%.

