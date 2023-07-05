(CNBC) After a fourth day of negotiations, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association told CNBC that negotiations with the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada’s Longshore Division are currently paused, pending further discussion with federal mediators. “The BCMEA remains ready to come back to the table at a moment’s notice, assuming that ILWU Canada is prepared to put forward a reasonable proposal.
$19 billion in trade stranded on water as Canada’s West Coast labor negotiations hit pause
