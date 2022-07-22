(Hedgeweek) A new report released today by Managed Funds Association highlights the important role of hedge fund investments in the overall portfolio of educational endowments. The report, titled “Allocations and Endowment Returns,” shows that university endowments that invest more in hedge funds as part of a long-term strategy achieve higher returns.
