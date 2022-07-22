Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

University endowments with larger hedge fund investments generate higher returns, says MFA report

July 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) A new report released today by Managed Funds Association highlights the important role of hedge fund investments in the overall portfolio of educational endowments. The report, titled “Allocations and Endowment Returns,” shows that university endowments that invest more in hedge funds as part of a long-term strategy achieve higher returns.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Former Coinbase manager and two others charged in crypto insider trading scheme
  2. Skybridge to launch new Web3 and crypto-focused fund
  3. Snap shares plunge 25% on disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring
  4. Jobless claims rise again in another sign that labor market is cooling
  5. Data management and AI automation tools are top investment for financial firms, says Broadridge

Search


Categories