Twitter says Musk’s request to terminate the deal is invalid

July 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Twitter said Monday in a letter that Elon Musk’s bid to terminate his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the social media company is “invalid and wrongful.” The letter, addressed to Musk’s lawyers, followed the Tesla CEO’s declaration on Friday that he plans to scrap the deal over allegations that Twitter undercounts the number of spam accounts on its service, among other reasons.

