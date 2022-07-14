Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after Wednesday’s session as Wall Street awaits bank earnings

July 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Thursday morning as traders look ahead to earnings from major U.S. banks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 11 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were fractionally lower and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13%. Stocks slipped during Wednesday’s session after June inflation data came in hotter than expected, hitting its highest level in since 1981 and stoking fears that the Federal Reserve will have to hike interest rates more aggressively.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after Wednesday’s session as Wall Street awaits bank earnings
  2. Embattled crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy protection
  3. Inflation reaches highest level since 1981: ‘We don’t see relief in sight,’ says economist
  4. Traders are betting the Fed could raise interest rates by 1% this month
  5. Francisco Partners racks up nearly $17bn across two funds

Search


Categories