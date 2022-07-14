(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Thursday morning as traders look ahead to earnings from major U.S. banks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 11 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were fractionally lower and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.13%. Stocks slipped during Wednesday’s session after June inflation data came in hotter than expected, hitting its highest level in since 1981 and stoking fears that the Federal Reserve will have to hike interest rates more aggressively.

