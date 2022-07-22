Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Snap shares plunge 25% on disappointing second-quarter results and plans to slow hiring

July 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in extended trading on Thursday after the social media company reported disappointing second-quarter results and said it plans to slow hiring as it reckons with weakening revenue growth. Co-founders Evan Spiegel, the CEO, and technology chief Bobby Murphy agreed to new employment contracts that will keep them in their jobs through at least January 2027.

