(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced an award of more than $17 million to a whistleblower who provided information and assistance in a covered action and related action.

The whistleblower’s information prompted SEC staff to open a new investigation that led to the successful covered action. The whistleblower also provided SEC Enforcement staff with detailed information and documents throughout the investigation. Further, because the same information led to the success of the related action, the whistleblower is also entitled to an award based on amounts collected in the related action.

“Today’s award underscores the SEC’s commitment to rewarding meritorious whistleblowers who provide valuable information and exemplary cooperation that advance the agency’s enforcement efforts,” said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

The SEC has awarded approximately $1.3 billion to 278 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.